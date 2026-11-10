Empire State Of Mind | 10 Years Of UFC In NYC

With UFC’s November appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City becoming such a fixture on the annual calendar, it feels incomprehensible that there was a time when the biggest promotion in the sport was unable to hold events in “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” and the state as a whole was off limits when it came to mixed martial arts events in general, but that is the case.
The professional MMA ban in New York state was only revoked in the early part of 2016, clearing the path for UFC to return to “The Empire State” for the first time since UFC 7 took place at the famed Memorial Auditorium — better known simply as “The Aud” — in Buffalo more than 20 years earlier.
That first foray to New York City was an historic event, with UFC 205 standing as the first time in the post-Ultimate Fighter UFC that three championship belts were on the line and the fight card featured 10 current, former, or future champions, three additional title challengers, and a nonstop collection of compelling matchups hitting the cage.
While the night was filled with meaningful victories and memorable wins, including Khabib Nurmagomedov instructing Michael Johnson to give up and Raquel Pennington defeating former champ Miesha Tate, who announced her retirement after the bout, the signature moment came at the close of the evening, as Conor McGregor became the first person to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight classes by knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to claim the lightweight title.
Somehow, that was a decade ago, but in the 10 years since, NYC has remained one of the most meaningful and impactful stops for UFC each year. Save for 2020, when the global COVID pandemic kept the promotion operating from the APEX or Fight Island, the Octagon has landed at Madison Square Garden each November without fail, a star-studded lineup in tow and memorable moments routinely following.
UFC 217 featured another championship tripleheader with each title changing hands, as Rose Namajunas dethroned Joanna Jedrzejczyk, TJ Dillashaw rallied and stopped former teammate Cody Garbrandt, and Georges St-Pierre joined the limited collection of two-division titleholders by submitting Michael Bisping to claim the middleweight title. A year later, Israel Adesanya continued his outstanding rookie campaign with a first-round knockout win over Derek Brunson to open the main card, while Daniel Cormier wrapped things up by successfully defending the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis.
Limited Tickets Remain For Polymarket UFC 334; Get Yours Here
UFC 244 featured five-straight stoppages due to strikes in the middle of the card, capped by Kevin Lee’s head kick knockout of Gregor Gillespie, and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal closed out his iconic 2019 campaign by becoming the inaugural BMF titleholder with a second-round stoppage win over Nathan Diaz. The following November, six straight stoppages due to strikes led us into the main card, including Alex Pereira’s debut win inside the Octagon, before Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman successfully retained their respective titles by defeating Zhang Weili and Colby Covington in a pair of championship rematches.
One year after making his promotional debut at MSG, “Poatan” collected his first UFC title there, stopping Adesanya in the fifth round to become middleweight champion. The next year, he joined the short list of fighters to hold UFC gold in two weight classes by dispatching Jiri Prochazka for the first time to claim the vacant light heavyweight belt, bringing to a close an incredible three-year run in NYC for the stone-faced Brazilian striker.
WATCH: Polymarket UFC 334 Embedded
History has continued to be made each of the last two years as well, with Jon Jones successfully defending the UFC heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, becoming just the fourth two-weight world champion to successfully defend each of their titles at least once. And last year, Islam Makhachev joined the “Two-Division Club” by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title, tying Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history in the process; he’s since reset the mark with his win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 this August.
But in addition to the incredible collection of championship fights and indelible moments that have transpired inside the Octagon, the UFC’s decade-long presence in New York City has also felt like a turning point or further launch pad for the promotion.
Early in the Jay-Z and Alicia Keys anthem “Empire State of Mind,” where Jay references the classic idea that if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere, flipping it into a past-tense achievement with “… and since I made it here / I can make it anywhere / yeah, they love me everywhere” and I honestly think there is a part of that that rings true for the UFC as well.
Saturday's Full NYC Fight Card Preview
Because this summer featured an event on the South Lawn of The White House and intense amounts of mainstream media coverage, it’s easy to forget the days when MMA was niche, and people didn’t automatically know what you were talking about when you said UFC.
The sport and the promotion were still battling outdated labels about what it was and whether there was a genuine market for a sport that instinctively turned so many people off, chipping away at those ideas with each state that legalized the sport and began sanctioning events, its broadcast deal with FOX and its place as one of the signature properties on Fox Sports One when it launched, and stars like McGregor and Ronda Rousey crossing over into the mainstream.
WATCH: Polymarket UFC 334 Countdown
While the days of holding events in half-empty buildings in Dothan, Alabama were long over, it truly feels like that first event at Madison Square Garden a decade ago became the point where everything changed.
McGregor won the lightweight title and then didn’t fight for two years, pressing pause on his career to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. and become a true global superstar. Even if you didn’t follow the sport, you knew about “The Notorious” Irishman, and that meant you started to hear more and more about the UFC.
New champions were crowned, new stars started to emerge, and a little more than two years later, at the start of 2019, the ESPN deal kicked in, carrying the promotion to an even greater audience. The following year began with another McGregor comeback, Jones barely squeaking by Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, and Adesanya successfully defending the middleweight title for the first time as talks of a virus that was quickly spreading around the globe started to get more serious.
While the various flashpoint moments that have happened since have all contributed to the continued rise and growth of UFC as a brand and a promotion, that first show at the hallowed arena on 8th Avenue across from Penn Station was a seminal moment in the company’s continued growth into the juggernaut it is today.
Limited Tickets Remain For Polymarket UFC 334; Get Yours Here
As the promotion touches down in “The City That Never Sleeps” for another fight week with UFC 334 set to add to the legacy of excellence that the previous decade has established, we tip our caps — Yankees, fitted, 7 5/8; I got a big head — to the event that started it all, UFC 205, and the men and women that have made November numbered events in New York City such an intrinsic part of the UFC schedule year after year.
Nine events at The Garden, a dozen in NYC.
A total of 145 fights, including 20 bouts for UFC gold and one BMF title fight, with 75 finishes (58 TKO, 17 Subs), 65 decisions, three draws and two disqualifications.
If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.
It took a while, but the UFC made it to New York, and now it’s like Jay-Z said, “… and since I made it here / I can make it anywhere / yeah, they love me everywhere.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.