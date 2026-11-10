Empire State Of Mind | 10 Years Of UFC In NYC

The professional MMA ban in New York state was only revoked in the early part of 2016, clearing the path for UFC to return to “The Empire State” for the first time since UFC 7 took place at the famed Memorial Auditorium — better known simply as “The Aud” — in Buffalo more than 20 years earlier.

That first foray to New York City was an historic event, with UFC 205 standing as the first time in the post-Ultimate Fighter UFC that three championship belts were on the line and the fight card featured 10 current, former, or future champions, three additional title challengers, and a nonstop collection of compelling matchups hitting the cage.