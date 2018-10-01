Emmett Embraces A Hometown Advantage

For months after the contest, he would wake up feeling nauseous, and he knew he there was no way he could train, yet alone compete. Every time he would start feeling a little better and push himself a little more, the symptoms would return and force him back to the sidelines.

But the one thing that never crossed his mind was hanging up his gloves.

“Deep down, I knew I was going to fight again and, to be honest, I feel like I’m in too deep,” he said. “I’ve sacrificed everything to get here and my wife has been right there by my side, with us living in a room at my mom’s or a friend’s room or one-bedroom apartments, just so I could chase this. I felt like I’m in way too deep.”

Thankfully for the talented featherweight, his health improved and he was able to get back in the gym, working towards a return. At the end of February, he was booked against fellow knockout artist Michael Johnson on the second UFC on ESPN broadcast in Philadelphia and at the end of March, 13 months after losing to Stephens, he made the walk to the Octagon once again.

“I didn’t realize how much I loved it until I was back signing posters, doing my thing,” Emmett said with a laugh, explaining that even the standard elements of fight week felt fresh and welcomed. “I missed 13 months, so it was a long layoff for me — the longest layoff of my MMA career — and to go in there and beat such a well-established veteran in the fashion that I did, there are really no words that can describe it.”

After spending the majority of the first two rounds just a fraction behind Johnson in the speed department and unable to connect with something serious, Emmett started having more success in the third, and as they entered the final minute of the contest, he clocked Johnson with a left hand that made the former Ultimate Fighter finalist freeze up as he fell to the canvas.

With a single right hand, Emmett erased the concern and worry of the previous 13 months and thrust himself right back into the thick of the chase in the always-competitive 145-pound weight class.