Emily Whitmire Wants To Show Off Her True Skills

With Amanda Ribas hounding her around the Octagon in Minneapolis, Whitmire couldn’t find her flow, eventually tapping out to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

“I was not in that cage that day,” Whitmire told UFC.com. “Even if I would’ve still lost, Amanda is super talented, and I think she will be champion at some point, but I didn’t fight good. It’s hard to get over a loss when you know you fought like s***. I felt like I didn’t even show what I had been working on in that fight.”

Heading into that bout, Whitmire admitted she had a “horrible” training camp in which she felt she lost every round during sparring, making her feel like she had essentially “trained to lose.”

The Las Vegas-based Oregonian was excited to show what she could really do against Polyana Viana at UFC 248 in March, but two weeks before the bout, Whitmire said she received an email citing medical concerns. Tests followed, discovering an elevated white blood cell count, and rest was ordered for Whitmire. Not an ideal moment for that but, eventually, Whitmire got clearance to go through with the fight. Whitmire felt cautious about going through with it, but coming off a loss, she didn’t want to give up a chance to bounce back on a big pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Cutting weight was the last thing on her mind.