Emily Ducote Wants To Put It All Together

The 29-year-old Ducote was disappointed in the result, of course, but Hill extended an offer to train with her, Jessica Penne and company in San Diego. Not one to let pride get in the way of a good opportunity, Ducote accepted.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I'm going to take you up on this offer. I want to come out,’” Ducote told UFC.com. “I really like the two of them, so I learned a lot from them. They've got a lot of fights, a lot of experience, so it was it was a really good time.”