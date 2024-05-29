ELIZEU ZALESKI DOS SANTOS NOT WORRIED ABOUT RANKINGS

A staple of the welterweight division throughout his time with the promotion that has amassed a 10-3-1 record under the UFC banner, dos Santos has competed on three previous pay-per-view events, all on the prelims, and recognizes the importance of an opportunity like the one he shares with Brown this weekend at Prudential Center.

How To Watch UFC 302 In Your Country

“Being on a pay-per-view event, a numbered event, fighting on the main card, those are all things that are gonna bring in eyeballs,” began Zaleski dos Santos, speaking through an interpreter. “People are gonna be watching this card, watching the main card. I’ve done a lot of fights closing out the prelims and in other positions throughout the card, but I think this fight is definitely putting me in the spotlight.

“It’s obviously important and people are going to be watching, so it’s a great feeling.”

In addition to sharing the opening bout of the main card with Brown, the welterweight combatants also share a similar trajectory and position within the divisional hierarchy, as well as perception within the broader MMA community.