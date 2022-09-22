Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

Zaleski dos Santos, 35, tested positive for ostarine as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on March 14, 2022. Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

The UFC Prohibited List establishes a default one-year sanction for positive tests involving Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), like ostarine, in circumstances where they are reported at lower urinary concentrations (between 0.1 ng/mL and 1 ng/mL) and the athlete is not able to demonstrate based on a balance of probabilities that their positive test arose from supplement contamination. In this particular case, the athlete presented evidence involving a supplement product purchased from a compounding pharmacy in Brazil but was unable to meet his burden to establish contamination.

Zaleski dos Santos’ one-year period of ineligibility began on March 14, 2022, the date of his positive test.

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (https://UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

In addition, the agency manages a drug reference hotline, Drug Reference Online (https://UFC.GlobalDRO.com), conducts educational sessions, and proactively distributes a multitude of educational materials, such as the Prohibited List and periodic athlete alerts. Many of the resources available to athletes are provided in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese.

USADA makes available a number of ways to report the abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in sport in an effort to protect clean athletes and promote clean competition. Any tip can be reported using the USADA Play Clean Tip Center, by text at 87232 (“USADA”), by email at playclean@USADA.org, by phone at 1-877-Play Clean (1-877-752-9253), or by mail.