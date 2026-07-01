The Elite 8 | Conor McGregor’s Greatest UFC Walkouts

Long before Bruce Buffer made introductions, McGregor had already taken control of the arena. The lights dimmed, the first notes of his music echoed through the venue, and thousands of fans rose to their feet knowing they were about to witness something special. Whether he was walking into a sold-out arena in Dublin, the bright lights of Madison Square Garden for the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history, McGregor transformed the trip to the Octagon into a spectacle all its own.

As we are just days away from his next grand entrance, here are McGregor’s elite 8 walkouts.

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The gold standard remains UFC 189. Filling in against Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight championship, McGregor entered to a live performance of “The Foggy Dew” by Irish icon Sinéad O’Connor before seamlessly transitioning into his signature “Hypnotize.” It wasn’t just a walkout; it felt like the opening scene of a blockbuster. Every second amplified the significance of the moment as McGregor marched toward his first piece of UFC gold and officially arrived as the promotion’s biggest attraction.