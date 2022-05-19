Elise Reed Ready To Tear It Up

In a day and age where some fighters change camps like they change their socks, crazy is the appropriate word for it. And you also wonder how Kanabay and Reed have adjusted in going from traditional martial arts to MMA, but as the 29-year-old explains, it hasn’t been an issue at all to make the stylistic move.

“I'd say it was definitely natural,” said Reed, an owner and instructor at Kickside Martial Arts. “So as much as I have a taekwondo base, it means that I can throw kicks, but I'm five-foot-nothing, and with taekwondo you really want to be a taller person to do it well, so I've always done striking, and Mr. K is from Tiger Schulmann's when they first started, so he was working on this half-MMA, where they had maybe three downed positions - open guard, mount, and some other one - and you could be there for 10 seconds. So what started it all was we did a full contact kickboxing class when I was about 15-16, and I competed there, realized I liked it and he (Kanabay) actually wanted to compete in MMA before I did. He was training at Alex Wilkie's to do his first amateur fight and his knee got blown out. So MMA was always there. It was a way for us to be competitive without doing karate-based tournaments, so it was a natural build for sure.”

And even as the stakes get higher and the level of competition rises, Reed is more than content with where she’s at with her coach. Again, it’s a rare loyalty to see in 2022.

“The funny thing is that I really appreciate him as much as we've grown together,” she said. “He's always worked to know what he doesn't know, and he's always said, listen, I'm a striker, I really like standup, I could look at that and figure out how to play that left and right, but obviously with MMA, there's ground, there's wrestling, and he was never a coach that was not open to learning something that he wasn't necessarily the best at, and I think that's the reason why our relationship is the way it is. He and I both look at it as opportunities to learn and grow and we've been able to develop together, and I think that's the biggest thing. I've been to plenty other gyms, and as a martial artist running a school, I think it's real easy to have somebody say, 'I know the secret move and that's gonna get you all the fights,' but in martial arts, there's no right answer, and I think that's what's made us both really strong. I've told him since day one that as much he was saying, someday you're gonna get bigger and you're gonna need management and make the team a little bigger, he can't leave, even if he wanted to. (Laughs) He's in it.”