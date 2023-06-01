Elise Reed Is Practicing Patience

When Reed is comfortable in a fight, she’s known to chat a bit to whoever will lend an ear and let her opponent know when she just cracked them. Even though that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, it makes for an entertaining spectacle, and that’s how Reed expresses herself fully in the heat of battle. All that said, after her submission loss to Loma Lookboonmee, Reed felt like she needed to find a balance between “Regular Elise” and “Octagon Elise.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I love to have fun,” Reed told UFC.com. “I love to press (and) keep the pressure, but also, at this level, you have to respect everybody's ability and know that we're all professionals here. Having a little bit more patience in the hunt, I think, is really what it comes down to, so that's what you will see on Saturday.”

To train that reigned-in version of herself, Reed said she focused on practicing patience in sparring and training. Of course, that fiery version of herself is the one that won her the Cage Fury FC strawweight title, so balancing her newly pursued calm is key.