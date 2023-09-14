Elise Reed’s Chance To Break The Trend

“I think it’s going to be crazy. Every time I’ve had an away game type fight, I expect to get booed. This might be the time where I walk in and they don’t necessarily like me,” Reed said. “I love the crowd, good or bad, so I’m really excited to feed off that energy.”

Reed hopes that energy will fuel her to deliver her best UFC performance to date, one where she feels like she can handle Godinez’s solid boxing and stop her takedowns, showcase that she’s improved in all facets of mixed martial arts, and that she is more than capable of winning back-and-forth exciting fights.

“I know the gameplan for most fighters coming against me,” Reed said with a smirk. “Everybody that wants to start striking with me doesn’t end up wanting to strike with me and that shows the level that I’m at in terms of the striking game.”

When picturing the perfect fight, Reed expects to be “like a shark” pushing the pace and hunting Godinez down with heavy strikes and kicks until the referee jumps in to call the fight. That’s the “Old School Reed” way and would be the perfect way to finally break through from prospect to potential contender.

“Me getting a W over Loopy shows that I’m well-rounded and that I capable of making an impact in the division,” Reed said. “I just can’t wait to make it happen.”