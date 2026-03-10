ELIJAH SMITH | WISE BEYOND HIS YEARS

When asked if there is ever any trash talk or teasing his father about being the only one in the family with UFC wins on their resume, Smith smiled and laughed before divulging the one thing he needles is father about most.

“I joke around with him a lot, but the No. 1 thing I always tell him is that I have more TKOs and knockouts because if you look at his record, he doesn’t have any,” he said. “He has a lot of submissions, and if he wanted to beat me on that, I’ll be like, ‘Cool, which one puts more butts in seats: a submission or a knockout?’”

FREE FIGHTS: Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell | Kevin Vallejos vs Seungwoo Choi

Smith laughed before adding, “He’s definitely proud of the fighter I’ve become and the man I am becoming.”

It’s with good reason, too.

Not only did Smith win both of his fights last year during his first year on the roster, but he showed the completeness of his game and the intangibles he possesses, while closing things out with a bang.

Paired off with Toshiomi Kazama in August, the now 23-year-old bantamweight hoisted his Japanese opponent skyward while he was trying to connect on a triangle choke, set his hands, and thrust Kazama into the canvas with devastating force, knocking him out on impact. The highlight went viral and landed Smith Knockout of the Year consideration throughout the MMA media.