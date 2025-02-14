Elijah Smith | Poised For The Spotlight

“That right there changed my whole life forever,” Smith said. “I didn't have a job. I didn't have a car. I damn sure didn't have my own place. And I had to take care of my responsibilities. That was something that my parents told me, it's going to be tough, and you have us to lean on if you need help, but now you’ve got to mature, you’ve got to grow up and take care of your responsibilities. And from there, I just cut out all the BS and just focused on what I needed to focus on if I want to be successful in my life and provide. Growing up, my parents gave me the best life that I can ask for. We weren’t rich, but we were comfortable. We were able to go on vacations and have good Christmases. I don't want to put out the fake narrative as if I grew up in the slums or in the gutters. That's not the life that I grew up in. Any parents out there want to give their kids the best life. And I feel like that's what my parents did for me. So I wanted to do the same thing for my daughter, and not only just my daughter, but my future kids. I want to give them the same life that my parents were able to give to me. I remember going on vacations, going to Universal Studios, going to New York, going to Florida, all these fun places. So I want to replicate that same feeling because we built a lot of good memories.”

Elijah Smith is making us all look bad at an age where most of us didn’t know which way was up and which way was down. Did I add that he’s a musician, too?

“Music was something that just always caught my attention,” Smith said. “I love to hear different sounds, different harmonies, different melodies. Just the whole process of making a song, from making the beat to adding onto your vocals and the mixing and mastering, it just always amazed me how, not only that, but just what we as humans can do with our voice or with our knowledge and with the technology that we have and what sounds we can make. I don't quite know where that came from because my mom doesn't sing or rap. My pops, he'll try to tell you that he raps, but good lord, good lord. (Laughs) Man, he has this one bar that he holds on to just in case he has to pull it out. And I'm like, man, I done heard this bar at least my whole life. But yeah, I just love the creativity that you can do with music. And I kind of bring that over to MMA because I can be as creative as I want in that ring and mix things up - mix up my strikes, mix up my striking with the wrestling, with the grappling and the music. I can mix up rapping with the harmonizing, sometimes singing, or just different stuff like that. I just love being creative.”