Elijah Smith Out to Remind Himself Who He Is

While he earned a second-round submission win over SuYoung You to advance to 3-0 inside the Octagon and 10-1 overall, the second-generation UFC fighter suffered a hand injury that needed surgery and forced him to the sidelines. Unable to compete or even train in any real meaningful way, Smith used the time to shift his attention to his other passion: music.

“Earlier this year, I wanted to stay active, but we had some things happen,” began the Dana White’s Contender Series alum, who returns to action this weekend with British veteran Davey Grant. “I ended up having to get surgery on my hand. My daughter was born early as well, so we were in the NICU for about four months, and on that downtime, I was like, ‘I can’t really train how I wanna train, and I’m here with my baby, so why not use this time and create and be an artist?’

“I’ve always made music, and this gave me more time to really dabble in my music, make more connections outside of just fighting, and it was a good outlet for me, in times when I get stressed or whatnot, so it definitely helped a lot,” added the 24-year-old, who performs under the name “Shakur Da Bag.” “I was able to create a lot of good music, make some cool music videos, and like I said, meet a lot of different producers and artists, so it was super cool.