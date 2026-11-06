Elijah Smith Out to Remind Himself Who He Is

After punctuating his rookie campaign with a viral slam knockout of Toshiomi Kazama last August, Elijah Smith’s goal heading into his 2026 debut in March was to stay active and continue moving forward in the crowded bantamweight division, but that’s not how things worked out.
While he earned a second-round submission win over SuYoung You to advance to 3-0 inside the Octagon and 10-1 overall, the second-generation UFC fighter suffered a hand injury that needed surgery and forced him to the sidelines. Unable to compete or even train in any real meaningful way, Smith used the time to shift his attention to his other passion: music.
“Earlier this year, I wanted to stay active, but we had some things happen,” began the Dana White’s Contender Series alum, who returns to action this weekend with British veteran Davey Grant. “I ended up having to get surgery on my hand. My daughter was born early as well, so we were in the NICU for about four months, and on that downtime, I was like, ‘I can’t really train how I wanna train, and I’m here with my baby, so why not use this time and create and be an artist?’
“I’ve always made music, and this gave me more time to really dabble in my music, make more connections outside of just fighting, and it was a good outlet for me, in times when I get stressed or whatnot, so it definitely helped a lot,” added the 24-year-old, who performs under the name “Shakur Da Bag.” “I was able to create a lot of good music, make some cool music videos, and like I said, meet a lot of different producers and artists, so it was super cool.
“For everybody that’s gonna be at the APEX and live, they’ll definitely be able to hear one of the songs I just dropped because I dropped the EP Out of Reach this year,” continued Smith. “The last song on that EP is called ‘Novacane.’ I felt like it was a good — it’s gonna give you everything that you need when you’re looking for a walkout song.”
As much as the time away afforded him an opportunity to expand his reach in the music industry and deliver a quality EP, the chance to finally step back into the Octagon — and the opportunity in front of him this weekend — has the aspiring rapper eager to resume his role as a bantamweight star on the rise.
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“It feels good to be back,” Smith said. “Hand is fully healed, body’s feeling great, and I’ve got an exciting matchup that is gonna be either Fight of the Night or a Performance of the Night.”
Saturday’s pairing with Grant is a classic matchup between a grizzled veteran and an emerging prospect. It’s a rite of passage for every hopeful looking to take that next big step in their respective division, and Smith is excited to be earning such a fight to close out his second year on the roster.
“It’s part of the game,” he said. “Davey Grant went through the same thing when he was a young cat coming off The Ultimate Fighter. He had to prove himself to start cracking into the rankings. It’s part of the game, and I’m excited that I get to be part of that… Not many people get to be in the position some of us fighters are in, and the fact that I get to go ahead and showcase, represent who I am and my gym, it’s a blessing.
“Every prospect has to go through it,” continued Smith. “We have to put ourselves through the fire. Just last week, we saw Jacobe Smith dealt with Randy Brown. He had that step up in competition, and that’s just part of the game… As you start to win and you’re winning in impressive fashion, it’s like, ‘Okay — now we’ve gotta up it a little bit; we gotta see who we have on the roster for real.’”
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Although he views the fight as being “arena-caliber” and was hopeful he would get the call to compete next week in New York City, he still wants to make the most of the main card assignment.
Smith, who is one of just four second-generation athletes to follow their fathers into the Octagon, knows the biggest thing is getting his hand raised, and in his eyes, the method for doing so is straightforward.
“I just gotta be me,” Smith said. “You look back at my last four fights, all the way back to the Contender Series, even before the Contender Series, I’ve just gotta be me… I’m an exciting figher. I know that. I know what I bring to the table, and every time I fight, you just can’t get up and go use the bathroom. I don’t even know what I’m gonna do, so I just gotta go out there, fight my fight, be ‘Swift,’ and everything will fall into place… When you go out there and try to force something, it’s never gonna happen. I know I’m an exciting fighter without even trying.”
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After an extended break and a year where other things took priority, what Smith is looking forward to the most isn’t showing everyone that he’s ready for another step up in competition, but rather reminding himself that he’s exactly who he’s always known himself to be.
“(Beating Grant) is gonna mean a lot, but it’s gonna mean a lot more to me,” he said. “With all this time that I’ve had off, sometimes you get lost in the sauce and forget, ‘Oh Elijah, you really are a good fighter.’ So, I just want to go out there and remind myself that, ‘You’re still that same guy. Actually, you’re even better than you were back in March.’ … I just want to prove to myself that this is my world and (everyone else in the division is) just living in it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.