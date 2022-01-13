Elijah Johns Is Here To Make Waves

And there’s only so long you can remain the B-side before you steal the show.

“I don’t take offense to people saying I’m living in his shadow,” Johns said. “I’m at a prestigious gym, Fortis MMA, and he’s gotten me to the place I’m at in the game so it’s not a bad shadow to live in. I just know that I’ll be going my own path.”

Order UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane For Any Device!

If being the brother of a 12-1 performance bonus machine and possibly the next Diaz Army are your biggest problems, Elijah Johns is a lucky man and he knows it.

“It’s a nice comparison because of the toughness and the self-reliance that the Diaz Brothers have,” Johns said. “It’s almost like it’s them two versus the world in a way. I feel like me and my brother have that, but we’re from different backgrounds and we’re going to make a bigger impact on the fight game.”