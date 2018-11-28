Elias Garcia replaces Ashkan Mokhtarian in Adelaide bout
Due to injury, Ashkan Mokhtarian has been forced to withdraw from his Saturday (Sunday local time) bout against Kai Kara-France.
Due to injury, Ashkan Mokhtarian has been forced to withdraw from his Saturday (Sunday local time) bout against Kai Kara-France. Stepping in to face the New Zealander in the flyweight bout will be Elias Garcia.
In the UFC Adelaide main event, which airs on FS1, Junior Dos Santos battles Tai Tuivasa in a clash of heavyweight contenders.
Also added to Saturday's card is a lightweight bout between newcomers Alex Gorgees and Damir Ismagulov.
