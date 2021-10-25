Elevation Fight Team Embraces The Full Picture

“I’ve walked into some gyms and been like, ‘I really don’t feel welcome here, and I don’t really feel like a lot of these guys are even buddies together,’” Sandhagen said. “That, to me, seems very weird. This gym has never really been like that. We all really care for each other, and everyone is on the same page of, ‘We all need to get better because this is a very intense and tough road in life.’ Helping each other through that is something we’re all on board with.”

“We’re here to help each other in every aspect,” Magny added. “A guy is moving, we’re helping him move. A guy is looking for a place to stay, he has a couch he can crash on. Whatever it is that these guys need, we make sure we’re there for each other inside the gym and outside the gym. That way when you’re asking a guy like, ‘Hey, man. I have a fight coming up. I know you’re not in camp right now. I know you don’t have anything coming up, but can you please come in and get punched in the face to help me get better?’ The guys are just like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem. I’ll be there for you,’ because it’s like a give-and-take relationship where you’re there for the guys, and they’ll be there for you in return. We’re able to get better and grow because of that.”

Of course, one of the biggest benefits of having so many talented people on the squad is getting to face said talent on a day-to-day basis. Magny appreciates the way he can ask anyone to go a few rounds with him to prepare for his fights even if the other person doesn’t have anything lined up or any reason to really go hard that day. With people like Sandhagen, Gaethje and Dober to pick from, the rounds are not only intense, but high-level.

“These are rounds that I would be paying to see,” Mallory Martin said. “I can just come into the gym and before I spar, I get to watch them spar and learn and watch what they do, and I think that’s cool. It’s just a real team.”