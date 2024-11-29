Eight Of The Biggest Moments From UFC's End-Of-Year Pay-Per-Views

By the time 2006 had rolled around, the UFC was starting to gain some serious traction, and the rematch between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz was generating plenty of buzz among the growing UFC fanbase.

The first meeting ended in a second-round knockout victory for Liddell, and “The Iceman” used the momentum from that fight to eventually earn a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title, which he won with a first-round finish of Randy Couture at UFC 52.

Twenty months and three resounding title defenses later, Liddell and Ortiz rematched in what at the time was viewed as the biggest fight in UFC history.

Ortiz had rebounded with five straight wins, and back-to-back finishes over his other big rival, Ken Shamrock, put “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in a confident, bullish mood heading into the rematch.