Efe Ajagba Wants To Eliminate All Doubt

'Everybody knows that I won my last fight,” he stated. “But we move forward to this fight, and I all can think of is sticking to my gameplan and stuff like that. I’ve been working hard in training camp, in sparring, all that stuff. So my main focus is to just go to the ring and do what I’ve got to do.”

Ajagba thought his gameplan had worked out well against Bakole, as he used his movement to keep his heavier, less mobile opponent guessing as he made a great start to the matchup. But, as the rounds started to mount up, Ajagba started to slow in the closing rounds, which allowed Bakole enough of an opening to claim enough rounds in the judges’ eyes to earn a draw.

As far as Ajagba saw it, it was a solid execution of his pre-fight plan, and was only let down by the scoring.

“My gameplan was perfect,” he said. “Everything we did in that fight was moving around, because the guy loves to fight, he loves to punch. He’s a big guy, so of course, he doesn’t want to move. He wanted me to stand in front of him to fight.