Edwin De Los Santos | ‘La Grenada’ Is Ready To Explode | Zuffa Boxing 08

Now De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) is part of Zuffa Boxing, and his first assignment will reunite him with a man he knows very well. Back in September of 2022, De Los Santos stepped in as a late replacement to take on Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, who at the time was undefeated at 12-0, and highly favored to get the victory. But, in a wild fight that saw both men dropped, De Los Santos ran out the winner via third-round knockout.

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Since that fight, De Los Santos went on to challenge Shakur Stevenson for world lightweight gold, while Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) has worked his way back into winning form and already has a victory to his name under the Zuffa Boxing banner. Now the pair will resume hostilities at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where they’ll do battle in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 08.

It’s a fight that De Los Santos was more than happy to take, though he admitted he did question why the Zuffa Boxing matchmakers wanted to see the same matchup again.

“When I got the phone call, the one question that I asked was, ‘Why are you having me fight a fighter that I've already beaten that has evaded me four times already?’” he recalled.