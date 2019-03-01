Edwards Is Gunnin' For Nelson

UFC: What does it mean to you to be able to fight in London so much?

LE: It’s just down the road. I live in Birmingham, which is like two hours away from London. For me, it’s perfect. I get in my car, drive up, have a fight Saturday night and then drive back, so it works out perfect for me fighting in London. I’ve never lost at home, and I’m keeping it that way Saturday night.

UFC: Does fighting at home provide a bunch of distractions? Is it harder?

LE: I feel like it’s easier because you got your family’s energy and your friends, and it’s like a normal day. It’s doesn’t seem as much as a fight week as if you went away for somewhere else and you’re by yourself. It’s only you and your training staff, that’s it, so for me, it feels better to get your friends and family energy, and you just feel like it’s a normal day.

UFC: You and Darren Till had a good back and forth at the press conference a few weeks ago. Was it hard shifting your focus to Gunnar Nelson?

LE: No, not really. That was just because Gunnar wasn’t there for the press conference, so that just happened because Gunnar wasn’t there. As soon as I left, I was going back to camp and went back to focusing on Gunnar. I believe Gunnar Nelson is the harder fight for me than Darren Till. My focus is 100 percent on Gunnar Nelson. I literally haven’t thought about Till. I know I want the winner of the main event, and that’s it.

UFC: Because you fought so much in London, what’s the feeling when you walk into the Octagon? Are you used to it? Does it still excite you?

LE: For this fight, I feel good. Like I said, this is my third time at the O2. It’s the same hotel, it’s the same, everything is the same. So it feels like it’s another day. I feel more comfortable. When you’re more comfortable, that means you can perform better, so I’m looking forward to Saturday night, man. I’m looking forward to see how I feel backstage because I don’t really get nervous in the week. I know I’m going to feel it Friday, Saturday. For now, I’m just chilling, and enjoying my week, and enjoying my weight cutting, and getting the weight down, and that’s it really.

Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com You can follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb.