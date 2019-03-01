Edwards Bent On Statement Win In London

Currently riding a six-fight win streak that dates back nearly three years, Leon Edwards is more motivated than ever before, but a lot of that also traces back to his last defeat.

Back in late 2015, Edwards fell by unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman just one fight after the future welterweight champion had won The Ultimate Fighter season 21.

As disappointing as that defeat was at the time, Edwards understands now looking back that he was still just a kid when he fought Usman so he never allowed that loss to fester and eat away at him.

Instead, Edwards looked at it as a learning lesson that helped put him on the path he’s on now as one of the best welterweight fighters in the sport.