Edson Barboza’s UFC Career Highlights

The one and only Edson Barboza is back in action this weekend in a main event showdown with surging featherweight contender Lerone Murpjy.
Learn more about the career highlights, UFC records and standout fights of Barboza’s entertaining Octagon tenure.
- 38 years-old
- Joined UFC in 2010
- 19 wins in the UFC
- 24-11 record overall as a pro
- Spent ten years at lightweight before moving down a division to featherweight
- 14 wins by knockout, one by submission (anaconda choke)
- Eight first round finishes
- Third most KO wins in UFC lightweight history (7)
- Nine Fight of the Night bonuses; that’s tied with Dustin Poirier for the most in UFC history
- Three Performance of the Night bonuses
- Won UFC Honors award in 2023 for best comeback
Top Knockouts In Edson Barboza’s Career
Barboza has won nine UFC fights by knockout or TKO. Those victories came against Mike Lullo, Terry Etim, Lucas Martins, Rafaello Oliveira, Evan Dunham, Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker, Shane Burgos, and Billy Quarantillo.
5 Standout Fights From Edson Barboza’s Career
With 19 UFC wins and nine Fight of the Night bouts on his resume, Barboza is one of the most exciting fighters to ever step into the Octagon. Here are highlights from some of his greatest fights.
Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
UFC 142: Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim
Barboza’s knockout of Terry Etim is legendary. Barboza connected with a stunning spinning wheel kick in the third round that knocked Etim out cold. It was the first spinning wheel kick knockout in UFC history and instantly made Barboza a star on the rise.
UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs Beneil Dariush
Fight fans know that an Edson Barboza knockout can happen in the blink of an eye and that’s what happened when he stepped in the Octagon with Beneil Dariush. As Dariush pressed forward, Barboza fired off a lightning quick flying knee that landed on the button. It was another incredible highlight victory for one of the best strikers we’ve ever seen.
UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs Dan Hooker
Not only does Barboza possess the power to knock out opponents in an instant, but he also has the cardio and consistency to wear opponents down and break them. That’s what happened when Barboza fought Dan Hooker in Milwaukee.
How To Watch Road To UFC Season 3
Barboza and Hooker stood toe-to-toe and battled into the third round, with Barboza unleashing devastating kicks to Hooker’s body. Barboza was relentless, as Hooker tried to gut it out until he simply couldn’t hang on any longer. Masterful performance from Barboza.
UFC 262: Edson Barboza vs Shane Burgos
At featherweight, Barboza’s speed and power doubled just how dangerous he is, and that was evident against Shane Burgos at UFC 262. Barboza and Burgos stayed in the pocket and traded powerful strikes until a punch from Barboza sent Burgos stumbling back to the fence. It was a strange knockout but that doesn’t take anything away from how fun the fight was to watch and the fact that Barboza got the job done in exciting fashion.
UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs Sodiq Yusuff
In his 29th UFC fight, Barboza showed that he has more heart than ever, battling back from a tough first round with contender Sodiq Yusuff to get the win.
Barboza was hurt bad early and weathered the storm as Yusuff did his best to get a breakout finish in his first main event. Barboza took control of the fight and nearly knocked out Yusuff with his signature spinning wheel kick. Barboza never faded and got the decision victory over Yusuff and won the 2023 UFC Honors award for the best comeback.
Edson Barboza’s Athlete Record
- UFC Fight Night (10/14/23) Barboza won a five-round unanimous decision over Sodiq Yusuff
- UFC on ESPN (4/15/23) Barboza knocked out Billy Quarantillo at 2:37 of the first round
- UFC 272 (3/5/22) Barboza lost a three round unanimous decision to Bryce Mitchell
- UFC on ESPN (8/28/21) Barboza was stopped by Giga Chikadze via strikes at 1:44 of the third round
- UFC 262 (5/15/21) Barboza knocked out Shane Burgos at 1:16 of the third round
- UFC Fight Night (10/11/20) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Makwan Amirkhani
- UFC on ESPN (5/16/20) Barboza lost a three round split decision to Dan Ige
- UFC 242 (9/7/19) Barboza lost a three round split decision to Paul Felder
- UFC on ESPN (3/30/19) Barboza was knocked out by Justin Gaethje at 2:30 of the first round
- UFC on FOX (12/15/18) Barboza stopped Dan Hooker via strikes at 2:19 of the third round
- UFC Fight Night (4/21/18) Barboza lost to Kevin Lee via TKO (Doctor stoppage) at 2:18 of the fifth round
- UFC 219 (12/30/17) Barboza lost a three round unanimous decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov
- UFC Fight Night (3/11/17) Barboza knocked out Beneil Dariush at 3:35 of the second round
- UFC on FOX (7/23/16) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Gilbert Melendez
- UFC 197 (4/23/16) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Anthony Pettis
- TUF 21 Finale (12/11/15) Barboza was submitted by Tony Ferguson via D’Arce choke at 2:54 of the second round
- UFC on FOX (7/25/15) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Paul Felder
- UFC Fight Night (2/22/15) Barboza lost a three round unanimous decision to Michael Johnson
- UFC Fight Night (11/22/14) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Bobby Green
- UFC Fight Night (7/16/14) Barboza stopped Evan Dunham via strikes at 3:06 of the first round
- UFC on FOX (4/19/14) Barboza was submitted by Donald Cerrone via rear naked choke at 3:15 of the first round
- UFC on FOX (12/14/13) Barboza won a three round majority decision over Danny Castillo
- UFC 162 (7/6/13) Barboza stopped Rafaello Oliveira via strikes at 1:44 of the second round
- UFC on FX (1/19/13) Barboza defeated Lucas Martins via submission due to strikes at 2:38 of the first round
- UFC 146 (5/26/12) Barboza was stopped by Jamie Varner via strikes at 3:23 of the first round
- UFC 142 (1/14/12) Barboza knocked out Terry Etim at 2:02 of the third round
- UFC 134 (8/27/11) Barboza won a three round split decision over Ross Pearson
- UFC 128 (3/19/11) Barboza won a three round unanimous decision over Anthony Njokuani
- UFC 123 (11/20/10) Barboza stopped Mike Lullo via strikes at :26 of the third round.
Edson Barboza Rapid Q&A
- What is Edson Barboza’s UFC record?
- 18-11
- 18-11
- What is Edson Barboza’s age?
- 38 years old
- 38 years old
- How tall is Edson Barboza?
- 5’11”
- 5’11”
- What is Edson Barboza’s reach?
- 75”
- 75”
- Where is Edson Barboza from?
- Edson Barboza was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and fights out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- Edson Barboza was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and fights out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- What weight division is Edson Barboza in?
- Edson Barboza competed at lightweight for most of his career before moving to featherweight for his last eight bouts.
What Fighting Style Does Edson Barboza Use?
Edson Barboza is known as one of the most flashy and powerful strikes in UFC history. His kicks are incredible, and he has impeccable timing. Barboza has nine Fight of the Night performances and that’s because of his willingness to keep fights on the feet and go into deep waters. He’s a knockout artist and one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete in the Octagon.
How Many UFC Fight Does Edson Barboza Have In His Career?
Edson Barboza has 29 career UFC fights.
When Does Edson Barboza Fight Next?
On Saturday, May 18 Barboza will headline UFC Fight Night opposite Lerone Murphy. He is currently ranked No. 12 and Murphy is unranked. The fight takes place on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.