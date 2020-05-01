Edson Barboza's New Beginning

It’s not uncommon in today’s age. A lot of high-profile fighters are testing the waters of other divisions, specifically a lot of fighters in the lightweight division. But unlike Barboza’s counterparts, like Conor McGregor, Cowboy Cerrone or Anthony Pettis, Barboza is moving down a weight class – not up.

Barboza will make his UFC featherweight debut on Saturday against Dan Ige.

“I dropped because I’ve worked for the UFC for almost 10 years and I really need a new challenge for my career and for myself,” Barboza said during media day.

Before we watch Barboza enter a new stage Saturday, here’s a few things to learn about his former life at lightweight.