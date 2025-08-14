Edson Barboza | Looking For A War, Like Always

“It makes me very happy,” Barboza said when asked about his otherworldly list of opponents. “I never get shortcuts in the UFC, never get an easy way, and that proves to myself that I’m one of the best. Looking back, I’m very happy with everything and it makes me very, very excited for the future.”

One of 20 fighters to have made 30 or more appearances inside the Octagon, Barboza has been a staple in the Top 15 at featherweight for the last five years, but longtime followers of the sport will recall that he was a fixture in the rankings at lightweight as well right up until the time he decided to depart for the 145-pound weight class, which, at the time, came as a surprise.

As the list of opponents above shows, the American Top Team representative shared the cage with some of the best in the division at the time, and when asked on Wednesday if he feels people might have forgotten about his exploits in his new, old division ahead of his return this weekend, the ever-sunny South Florida resident was quick to swat away the question.

“I don’t think people forgot that,” he said with a laugh, “and to be honest, I don’t care if people forgot. It’s a new challenge for me. I know I can go back to the Top 10, Top 15, and I’m ready for that.