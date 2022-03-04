Edson Barboza Has All The Time In The World

After an unsuccessful outing against Giga Chikadze in the summer of last year, Brazil’s Barboza makes his 27th walk to the Octagon this Saturday. Over the last 12 years, he’s tasted the epic highs and lows that come with professional fighting. But with time and age, the 36-year-old has learned how to leave things in the past.

“That fight (against Giga Chikadze) hurt me a lot because I was super prepared. I knew everything. I felt in the first two rounds, ‘Whatever this guy throws at me, I’m ready.’ He got a good shot in, and the fight was over. But one thing I learned, when you get older and you’ve had all these years in the UFC, it’s over. Now, you have to think about the future. That’s why I’m here, to get my W back.”

The Brazilian kickboxer competed in the UFC’s lightweight division from 2009-2019 and holds wins over some of the most elite at 155 pounds: Anthony Pettis, Beneil Dariush, and Paul Felder, just to name a few. But no longer the 24-year-old breaking into the UFC, Barboza finds himself facing the next generation of fighters.

For his next assignment, the veteran meets 27-year-old grappling wizard Bryce Mitchell. On the cusp of breaking into the Top 10, Mitchell, is currently undefeated in the UFC with five wins. He is a young fighter on the rise looking to stake his claim as a real contender in the featherweight division with a win over a veteran like Barboza, who currently sits as the 10th ranked 145-pounder.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For On Any Device!