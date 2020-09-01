Edson Barboza Fueled By Motivation

“If you would have told me this a few years ago, I wouldn’t believe you; it was a dream,” Barboza said of having the opportunity to close out a fight card with Moraes. “We’ve known each other a long time. We used to train together, compete in small events in Brazil for no money, so to do this is amazing.”

But it’s about more than simply competing on the same show.

“I don’t have any family in the United States,” began Barboza, who makes his second start in the featherweight division this weekend. “He’s my family. He lives five minutes away. His kids play with my kids. My wife and his wife are very close.”

Even without articulating it fully, it’s clear the impact Moraes and his family relocating to South Florida alongside the Barboza clan has had on the veteran contender, who has struggled to earn positive results inside the Octagon of late.

Barboza enters Saturday’s contest with just a single win in his last six outings, but those raw numbers alone do not paint a complete picture of things.

He closed out 2017 with a unanimous decision loss to reigning, unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219, then suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to Kevin Lee four months later in a fight where he had the former interim title challenger on rubber legs earlier in the contest. He got back in the win column with a hard-fought, three-round finish of Dan Hooker at the end of 2018, but then kicked off his 2019 campaign with a first-round knockout loss to interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

A split decision loss to Paul Felder at UFC 242 became Barboza’s final appearance in the lightweight division, and he followed it up with a second consecutive split decision loss to Dan Ige in his featherweight debut.