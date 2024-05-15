Edson Barboza: The Fire Still Burns

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I trained for Khabib, and I push myself like I’m training for him,” offered Barboza, explaining his approach in preparing for this and all of his fights. “Every opponent, you train a little different, but I always train my best, and that’s why I don’t think that much when people ask me, ‘Why are you still motivated to fight a guy that’s not in the rankings anymore?’

“My last couple fights, I fight the best guys in the world and I need to be ready for that!” he said in an animated fashion. “I know he’s really good; the UFC didn’t give him the main event because he’s a nice guy. He deserves it! He’s really good! I need to be ready for that.”

As much as Barboza is still in love with the process and committed to giving his full attention to each opponent as if they were the best fighter on the planet, there is another piece to the puzzle that keeps driving him at this late stage of his career, and that’s the unavoidable fact that one day, all of this will be over.

“When you get older, you learn about life,” Barboza said, detailing the new perspective that came to him following the passing of his father in 2021. “You learn everything in life has a beginning and end; you need to be sure about that. Life is gonna be over one day. I learned this when I lost my Daddy — it was the first time I realized, ‘Oh my gosh — it’s over; I can’t talk to my Daddy anymore.’

“I learned about life. I learned one day it’s gonna be over, and one day it’s gonna be over in UFC, too. One day I wanna stop fighting, that helps me to enjoy more, motivate me more because I know this is gonna be over. Maybe it’s gonna be Saturday, maybe it’s gonna be next week, maybe it’s gonna next year.