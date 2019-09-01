Barboza Expects Another Fight Of The Night With Felder

“I always try to look at my opponent’s face because most of the guys try to not show me his pain, but everybody shows me,” he smiles. “‘Okay, I got you.’ I know.”

Most of the time when that look shows up, the end of the fight follows, with the Brazilian banger going back home with another victory. Sometimes it doesn’t, though, and sometimes, guys like the man Barboza will be meeting for a second time this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi - Paul Felder – make it through all 15 minutes with the punishing striker.

And that’s why the UFC 242 co-main event is a stark reminder that while some run away from danger, other run to it, and Barboza is more than willing to get that look out of Felder again as he seeks to repeat his 2015 Fight of the Night decision win over “The Irish Dragon.”

“My first fight against Paul was Fight of the Night and I remember the fight was a big war,” said Barboza, who handed Felder his first pro loss that night in Chicago. “He’s a nice guy, a very competitive guy, he’s one of the best in the world, and I think this fight will be no different. I’m ready for war, like always, and why not, one more Fight of the Night. I’m very excited and ready for this.”