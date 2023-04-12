Edson Barboza Can't Wait To Feel The Energy

“I really miss it because I really love my job, I love fighting, but, at the same time, I know God is good all the time,” Barboza said when asked about the anticipation he feels after more than a year on the sidelines. “He gave me more time to spend with my family, stay with my kids, and everything happens for a reason.”

After dropping a unanimous decision to Mitchell at UFC 272, Barboza was scheduled to face rising featherweight contender Ilia Topuria on October 29, but towards the end of September, the veteran was forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a knee injury.

“It’s the first time I’ve needed to pull out of a fight,” he said, shaking his head, still disappointed with having been unable to compete all these months later. “I’ve fought many, many times and never had to pull out, and most of the time, I was fighting with some injury, sometimes really bad, but for this one, I couldn’t walk well. It was crazy. This one was impossible (to fight) but thank God it’s over. I’m healthy, 100 percent, I’m excited, and I can’t wait.

“I really believe God has the best (in mind) for me right now. I really believe now is the right time to come back and I can’t wait for it to be Saturday night.”

There is a youthful exuberance to Barboza as he talks about returning to action — his eyes light up, his smile beaming — but the Brazilian comes back to an interesting crossroads. He turned 37 at the start of the year, and in addition to missing out on his October date due to an injury, he’s coming off consecutive losses.