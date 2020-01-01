Edmen Shahbazyan Thrives Under Bright Lights

That stylistic change is something that earned Brunson his most recent back-to-back decision wins over Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch, a shift borne from nearly eight years spent on the UFC roster. Moreover, this main event bout – although only three rounds – is Brunson’s third. The former Division II All-America wrestler is 2-1 in those contests, with each of the bouts ending inside the first round.

The upgrade to the headlining slot is an unexpected increase in pressure, but as Shahbazyan continues to note, the higher the expectations, the better his performance.

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” Shahbazyan said. “When I was a kid, I would always picture myself in the main event spot walking out with the longer music and stuff like that. It’s cool to actually get to do it this time. At a young age, too. I’m 22 years old and been dreaming about that 10 years ago. Getting to do it now, it’s just going to be amazing and definitely something I’m looking forward to, but most important for me is going out and fighting and getting that victory.”

Spectacle aside, August 1 provides another crucial look at arguably the most exciting UFC fighter under 25 years old. If Shahbazyan improves to 12-0, he’s right in the mix with the best at 185 pounds. If he does so in the same fashion that he has made a habit, the mixed martial arts community might find themselves stripping away any disclaimers — Shahbazyan might just be The Big Thing.

“It’s so inspiring and motivational,” Shahbazyan said. “I’m pumped. I’m really happy, and I just want to put on a good show for everybody. I’m ready to go. This is what it’s all about.”

