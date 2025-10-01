Edmen Shahbazyan: "Simple is Best"

“It’s crazy, right?” Shahbazyan said with a smile as we joked about how it feels like he’s been fighting in the UFC for an eternity already just a few days ahead of his return to action against Andre Muniz this weekend at UFC 320. “I got signed at 20 and made my debut at 21, and I’m 27 now, about to be 28 at the end of the year. It’s been a crazy, crazy ride, and I’m pretty happy to have gone pretty much all my experience in the UFC. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s been a blessing.”

A training partner of superstar Ronda Rousey as a teen, Shahbazyan was tabbed as the next standout to emerge from Glendale Fighting Club. After rampaging through the regional circuit with a string of first-round stoppage wins, the highly regarded prospect needed just 40 seconds to stop Antonio Jones and land a UFC contract. He picked up a gruelling split decision win over game veteran Darren Stewart in his promotional debut, and Shahbazyan continued to give more people a reason to believe he just might be the next big thing at middleweight.

Finishes of Charles Byrd and Darren Stewart led to a showdown with middleweight fixture Brad Tavares at UFC 244 in New York City, and Shahbazyan showed out, winning the bout by head kick knockout at the midway point of the opening round. Beating Tavares, who had just gone the distance with newly minted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his previous outing, catapulted the young Californian into the Top 10.