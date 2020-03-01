Edmen Shahbazyan: Raised in Mixed Martial Arts

Eventually, though, Shahbazyan’s competitive nature developed, and when he and his brother entered a grappling tournament on a couple days’ notice and came out on top, it was a wrap. From boxing to Muay Thai to wrestling and everything in between – including the occasional scrap with his brother - Shahbazyan soaked it all up throughout his teenage years with Ronda Rousey, Edmond Tarverdyan and company at Glendale Fighting Club. Known among his peers as “Edmen the fighter” in high school, Shahbazyan recalls missing his high school graduation ceremony to compete in a national tournament, but you don’t get the sense he’d change his decision if he was given another chance.

“Growing up in this sport, competing in all the aspects and competing at the highest level now, it doesn’t faze me,” he said. “Even if it’s like a huge, huge stage, and there’s so many people, I love the pressure, and I thrive under the pressure and constantly want to perform under it. I love it.

“When the lights are on, I feel even better.”

So far, Shahbazyan has passed every test with flying colors. Most recently, under the brightest lights of his young life in Madison Square Garden last November, he scored a head-kick knockout of veteran Brad Tavares in the first round. It was his 10th first-round finish and a definitive announcement that the 22-year-old is ready to make some noise in the top 10 sooner than later.