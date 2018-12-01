Edmen Shahbazyan Plan Is Simple: Dominate

For some, the split decision win showed that Shahbazyan was more than just a kid getting an accelerated push because of where he trains and who he knows, while others took his struggles against the middling UFC middleweight as a sign that he wasn’t quite ready for prime time. Sure, he landed on the happy side of the 2-1 verdict, but after waxing everyone on his way to the Octagon, his first bout against “real competition” proved to be much, much harder.

Back in March, Shahbazyan made his second foray into the UFC cage and forced his critics to rethink their positions by showing that he can still collect rapid knockout wins even while competing at the highest level in the sport.

Paired off with fellow Contender Series alum Charles Byrd at UFC 235, the 21-year-old stuffed an early takedown attempt by the Fortis MMA product and immediately started attacking with elbows to the side of the head. As the second, third, fourth strike landed, Byrd wilted and referee Mark Smith was forced to step in and stop the proceedings.

The whole affair lasted 38 seconds.

“I felt so much more comfortable,” Shahbazyan said of his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon. “After that first fight, I was like, ‘the rest are going to be good. I got this one out of the way and it’s going to flow next time.’ That’s what happened and it’s going to continue to be like that because those jitters are gone.

“There is pressure, but I thrive on the pressure and I love the pressure,” he said of the being in the spotlight because of his associations and early success. “The more pressure there is, the better. I don’t break under pressure; I like to perform and I actually perform better under pressure.”

This weekend at T-Mobile Arena, the undefeated “Golden Boy” looks to make it three straight in the UFC and extend his unbeaten run to double digits when he squares off with Welshman Jack Marshman in the final bout of the UFC 239 early prelims.

It’s another step up in competition for the promising youngster — a showdown with a seasoned veteran who has made a career out of being a game and durable pressure fighter who is happy to wade into the pocket and trade.