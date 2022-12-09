Edmen Shahbazyan Knows What He’s Capable Of Accomplishing

Since what seemed like his breakout performance, however, Shahbazyan is 0-3 and got stopped twice, most recently to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 268. “The Golden Boy” – once dubbed “The Next Big Thing” – found himself in rather desperate need of a win, which he can get when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev.

When he looks back at his rough patch of form, Shahbazyan’s takeaways are rather clear.

“I don’t like how I performed and (it) should’ve gone another way,” Shahbazyan told UFC.com. “It’s life. It happens. I’m still young. I just turned 25, so it’s just improvements I’ve made, and every loss is a lesson. I’m happy to be back and get back in the win column, for sure.

“I’m capable of so much better. I believe in myself so much, so that’s why I’m dedicating myself even more to getting better."