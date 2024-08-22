Edmen Shahbazyan Is Just Getting Started

Announcements
Edmen Shahbazyan was up against it in his last fight versus AJ Dobson. “The Golden Boy” was rocked early when Dobson landed a couple clean right hands, forcing Shahbazyan to shoot for a takedown. While it seemed like he cleared the cobwebs, a wayward back take turned into a Dobson reversal. The 26-year-old built back to his feet, however, and with about a minute remaining in the round, Shahbazyan cracked Dobson with a left hand. A few follow-up shots later, Shahbazyan walked away with his 11th first-round knockout although this one came in much different fashion than the previous 10.
Since joining the roster in November 2018, Shahbazyan has shown how great he is when he is the hammer, but that hasn’t always held up when he is the proverbial nail. When things swing the other way, he hasn’t been able to really turn things back in his favor. That wasn’t the case against Dobson, and Shahbazyan recognizes the importance of his fifth win in the Octagon.
“Just overcoming adversity — that was the first time in the fight that, you know, someone caught me good,” Shahbazyan said during his interview with UFC.com. “Overcoming that and ultimately getting the finish right after it was incredible.”
The victory was crucial for Shahbazyan. Not only did he show his resilience, the win kept him above .500 in the promotion through 10 fights. After coming into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2018 as an undefeated 20-year-old, Shahbazyan seemed like he was on a rocket ship toward title contention. Four wins, including three consecutive first-round finishes, positioned him as the premier prospect in the sport at just 22 years old, but it also put him in the tough position of growing up in the shark pit of the Top 15. Three consecutive losses followed to Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov.
Granted, losing to that trio isn’t anything to hang one’s head about. Even his May 2023 defeat to Anthony Hernandez aged well, but the Dobson result proved crucial. Mixed martial arts isn’t kind to any fighter, regardless of track record and potential. Learning on the job is great, but one must pick up wins along the way, and that’s what Shahbazyan did last time out.
At some point, a story about Shahbazyan won’t need to emphasize his youth, but a 26-year-old with 10 Octagon appearances, at least half of which coming against Top 15 caliber competition, is unique.
“It's great,” Shahbazyan said of his experience thus far. “I'm still young in the sport, learning, getting better. I've had most of my experience in the UFC, so I think that's a blessing, and I'm only going to get better from here.”
While everyone loves a young and exciting prospect, the best fighters must suffer their lumps. Not everyone can be Khabib Nurmagomedov and hold a perfect record until they retire. And not everyone can go three years without a victory and bounce back in a meaningful way, which is what Shahbazyan did when he knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC 282 to put his losing skid to an end, earning his first performance bonus along the way.
On the balance, Shahbazyan has achieved more at his age than most professional fighters will by age 30. It’s a perspective that’s hard to find when you’re in the dog days of training camp or in the thick of a tough stretch, but it is something Shahbazyan has given himself space to find.
“I have taken a step back and looked at (my career), and I'm proud of it,” he said. “I obviously want to make big things happen in the future, but now I take it one step at a time, (with a) smart approach to everything.”
As he approaches his fight with Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho, Shahbazyan recognizes the challenges the veteran presents and how they are similar to those who beat him in the past. In 53 professional fights, Meerschaert boasts 28 wins via submission and holds the UFC middleweight record for tap out wins (10).
While that might seem like a tough break, Shahbazyan views it as a chance to showcase the improvement of his entire skillset.
“I would say I'm more of a complete fighter,” Shahbazyan said. “A lot of people see my losses and assume it's always on the ground and grappling, but I would put myself as a complete fighter and I want to showcase that. I will showcase it against Gerald. Wherever the fight goes, I'm going to be ready to dominate.”
Our esteemed Editorial Director Thomas Gerbasi says 10 fights in the Octagon makes one a “veteran.” By that measure, “The Golden Boy” boasts that status when he makes his 11th walk on August 24. He isn’t the shiny title contender in the making he once was, but he is arguably more dangerous than he was five years ago.
More resilient, at least. That’s what one could expect out of someone barely entering their late-20s.
“It's been an incredible journey,” he said. “I'm thankful for it because most of my fights have been in the UFC and just growing from losses and wins in the UFC — you can’t ask for more. It's the highest level, and being a part of it for that long and learning for that long, it's amazing. I'm only learning more and getting better.”
