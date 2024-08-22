Edmen Shahbazyan Is Just Getting Started

Since joining the roster in November 2018, Shahbazyan has shown how great he is when he is the hammer, but that hasn’t always held up when he is the proverbial nail. When things swing the other way, he hasn’t been able to really turn things back in his favor. That wasn’t the case against Dobson, and Shahbazyan recognizes the importance of his fifth win in the Octagon.

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

“Just overcoming adversity — that was the first time in the fight that, you know, someone caught me good,” Shahbazyan said during his interview with UFC.com. “Overcoming that and ultimately getting the finish right after it was incredible.”

The victory was crucial for Shahbazyan. Not only did he show his resilience, the win kept him above .500 in the promotion through 10 fights. After coming into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2018 as an undefeated 20-year-old, Shahbazyan seemed like he was on a rocket ship toward title contention. Four wins, including three consecutive first-round finishes, positioned him as the premier prospect in the sport at just 22 years old, but it also put him in the tough position of growing up in the shark pit of the Top 15. Three consecutive losses followed to Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov.