Edmen Shahbazyan Intent On Showing His Evolution

Edmen Shahbazyan always looks for the finish, but he hopes to exercise some patience after suffering his first professional loss.

So, with all that momentum heading into his first main event, it’s easy to see how “The Golden Boy” got a little ahead of himself against the veteran Brunson. Even so, that first professional loss is at times a hard pill to swallow for young fighters, especially when they’re running through opponents with relative ease. To Shahbazyan’s credit, though, he compartmentalized the speed bump along his path relatively quickly.

“You have to take that loss and honestly just work off of it,” he said. “You can’t dwell too much on that loss. You just have to make improvements off of it, see what happens in that fight and just keep improving and using that as a learning lesson.”

Shahbazyan hoped to implement those lessons in front of a capacity crowd in Houston at UFC 262, where his bout with Jack Hermansson was originally scheduled. However, the bout got pushed back one week, and Shahbazyan now finds himself back in the house of that first disappointment. As much as he looked forward to having the crowd’s energy surrounding his fight, he isn’t too broken up about it.