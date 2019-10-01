Edmen Shahbazyan Has Had His Rise Planned All Along

Instead, Shahbazyan returned three months later and blew through fellow Contender Series alum Charles Byrd, needing just 38 seconds to dispatch the Fortis MMA product. Four months later at UFC 239, he stepped in with 30-fight veteran Jack Marshman in what was expected to be another serious test for the streaking neophyte.

Yet again, Shahbazyan defied all expectations — other than his own — by submitting the Welsh standout in 72 seconds.

“It hasn’t surprised me because I improve after every fight,” he said of his rapid ascent up the rankings and the ease with which he’s turned back his last two opponents. “I’m always in the gym and working hard and I knew that once I got into the UFC, it was going to be a fast-track situation.

“The UFC is filled with high-level guys, so you have to be prepared for everybody at all times and it’s going to go fast, so I knew I had to be ready.”

There is an earnestness to Shahbazyan that lets you know his impressions and thoughts are genuine. He truly understood all of this was possible and that the only way to take advantage of it was to remain in the gym as much as possible, which is exactly what he’s done throughout his first year on the roster.

While there have been nights out and days off here and there — plus a trip to Coachella during the summer — the 21-year-old has spent the majority of his time working on his craft, sharpening all of his skills with an eye towards ending his rookie year by earning a place in the Top 10, and beating Tavares on Saturday could potentially get him there.

The 31-year-old Hawaiian has been a fixture in the Top 15 for the last five years, compiling a 12-5 record inside the Octagon since joining the roster after being a member of Team Liddell on Season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter.