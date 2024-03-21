Edmen Shahbazyan Is Going One Step At A Time

“I feel like certain things in that fight, I jumped the gun,” he said. “I rushed a little bit in certain areas, but I just worked on areas that I noticed in that fight that I made mistakes in and just got better and worked on myself. My whole craft just got better.”

After losing three consecutive fights, Shahbazyan made the move to Las Vegas two years ago to get easy access to the UFC Performance Institute. He also made Xtreme Couture his new home, and he was able to bounce back with a knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula, earning his first performance bonus.

He hoped it was the start of a new era, one of “Vegas Edmen,” as he deemed it. The loss to Hernandez his next time out slowed that down, but he is still reaping the benefits in the desert. Namely, Shahbazyan has a plethora of bodies with whom to work, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Shahbazyan was one of Strickland’s main sparring partners before Strickland’s bout with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 and served as a cornerman in Toronto. The Glendale, California native said the experience was “awesome,” especially the walkout. He also lauded the physical and mental benefits of working regularly with Strickland, Chris Curtis and the other similar-sized fighters at Xtreme Couture.