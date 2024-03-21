 Skip to main content
Edmen Shahbazyan poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Edmen Shahbazyan Is Going One Step At A Time

The 26-Year-Old Edmen Shahbazyan Isn’t Looking Further Than March 23 When He Faces AJ Dobson At UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Mar. 21, 2024

In hindsight, Edmen Shahbazyan knows he might have gotten ahead of himself earlier in his career. It’s hard not to when you’re young, undefeated, and building a highlight reel to rival anyone on the roster as he was through the end of 2019.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event

By that point, Shahbazyan was 11-0 and fresh off a first-round, head-kick knockout of Brad Tavares in Madison Square Garden. “The Golden Boy” was considered the next champ-in-waiting, but four losses in his next five halted that momentum.

Now, at 26 years old, Shahbazyan is staying present as he readies to fight AJ Dobson at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Whenever you're constantly winning, you always want to be looking ahead,” Shahbazyan said in his interview with UFC.com. “But, with losses, you learn and get better. Taking it one fight at a time is the way to go, especially where I'm at.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Despite the tough run of form, Shahbazyan continues to flash brilliance, even in losses. His last time out, a third-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez, Shahbazyan rocked Hernandez early and hunted for the finish.

The cast-iron tough Hernandez was able to weather the early storm and make the fight the kind of gritty affair he prefers before getting the stoppage. That said, Shahbazyan threatened a couple of submissions in the second round when Hernandez had momentum, showing much better grappling in the fight. With the skillset rounding out a bit, Shahbazyan turned his attention to exhibiting patience over the course of a 15-minute affair.  

Edmen Shahbazyan punches Dalcha Lungiambula of the Congo in a middleweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Edmen Shahbazyan punches Dalcha Lungiambula of the Congo in a middleweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I feel like certain things in that fight, I jumped the gun,” he said. “I rushed a little bit in certain areas, but I just worked on areas that I noticed in that fight that I made mistakes in and just got better and worked on myself. My whole craft just got better.”

Main Event Spotlight: UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

After losing three consecutive fights, Shahbazyan made the move to Las Vegas two years ago to get easy access to the UFC Performance Institute. He also made Xtreme Couture his new home, and he was able to bounce back with a knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula, earning his first performance bonus.

He hoped it was the start of a new era, one of “Vegas Edmen,” as he deemed it. The loss to Hernandez his next time out slowed that down, but he is still reaping the benefits in the desert. Namely, Shahbazyan has a plethora of bodies with whom to work, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Shahbazyan was one of Strickland’s main sparring partners before Strickland’s bout with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 and served as a cornerman in Toronto. The Glendale, California native said the experience was “awesome,” especially the walkout. He also lauded the physical and mental benefits of working regularly with Strickland, Chris Curtis and the other similar-sized fighters at Xtreme Couture.

dmen Shahbazyan punches Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
dmen Shahbazyan punches Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“The intensity of training got a lot higher, sparring with Sean all the time, sparring with a lot of guys at Xtreme,” Shahbazyan said. “It's just them pushing me harder, sparring the way I fight, basically.”

He also mentioned a “smarter” approach to camp, specifically being more mindful of how often he is pushing himself to the limit without burning himself out by the time the fight arrives.

Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Maintaining composure and managing his gas tank will come in crucially against Dobson, a gritty fighter with a good wrestling base. Shahbazyan was originally scheduled to fight Dusko Todorovic, but an injury to him forced the change. Dobson earned his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 as an undefeated fighter, and after dropping his first two UFC bouts, he bounced back with a good decision win over Tafon Nchukwi in August 2023.

“I think he is a good fighter,” Shahbazyan said. “He's talented, he is strong, but I feel like I have the experience, and my skill set is a lot better.”

Edmen Shahbazyan and Chris Curtis pose for a post fight portrait with their teams backstage during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Edmen Shahbazyan and Chris Curtis pose for a post fight portrait with their teams backstage during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

It’s funny hearing Shahbazyan tout his experience level, given that he was once considered the remarkably young contender in the making. That description still rings true, but mixed martial arts is an unforgiving teacher like no other, and riding the ups and downs of the sport’s rollercoaster forces one to learn quickly.

UFC gold is still the goal for Shahbazyan. It always will be. But first, he has business to take care of on March 23, and he hopes to do so in his preferred fashion.

“I'm ready to go there and dominate,” he said. “I want to go perform and put my skills to the test.”

Order UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC Vegas 89
Alex Poatan acerta Israel Adesanya na luta principal do UFC 281. (Foto por Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Alex Pereira | Top Finishes

Get Yourself Hyped For His UFC 300 Main Event By Watching Some Of The Best Work From "Poatan". UFC 300 Goes Down April 13, 2024 In Las Vegas

Watch the Video
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler discusses everything lightweight in the UFC rankings.
Podcast

Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast

Michael Chandler on his upcoming matchup with Conor McGregor, the long wait to get that fight, what it means to be an "entrepreneur who fights in a cage," and much more.

Read Now
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video