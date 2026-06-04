Edmen Shahbazyan Believes His Moment Has Arrived

For years, Edmen Shahbazyan carried the weight of expectation, but now he believes it’s his time to strike.
The Glendale, California native entered the UFC as one of the sport’s brightest prospects, debuting as a teenager and quickly building a reputation as a devastating finisher. Early victories fueled talk of future title contention, but the road to the top proved far more complicated than many expected.
Now, at 28 years old, Shahbazyan finds himself standing in front of what could be the most important opportunity of his career.
When he steps into the Octagon on Saturday, he’ll face No. 4 ranked Brendan Allen in a middleweight matchup that could dramatically alter the trajectory of his future. Riding a three-fight winning streak, Shahbazyan sees the bout as more than just another fight, but as a chance to show how much he’s evolved through years of experience, adversity and growth.
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“My reaction was yes immediately,” Shahbazyan said of being offered an opponent in the Top 5. “Opportunities like this don’t come often.
“I think this victory could bring a big statement through my career. The division’s pretty open right now. Winning this fight will get me right up there and set a lot of stuff up.”
After beginning his UFC career with significant momentum, Shahbazyan endured a challenging stretch that included five losses in seven fights. Questions emerged about whether the once-hyped prospect would ever fulfill his potential.
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“Those setbacks in the UFC definitely helped shape me to be a better fighter,” he said. “I have matured, I’ve gained a lot of experience, and I’m a dangerous fighter today.”
“I think the most important thing for me was becoming a father. That’s matured me to a whole other level. I prioritize my family and putting on a great show for them every time.”
That maturity will be tested against Allen, one of the division’s most complete fighters.
Allen enters the contest fresh off a victory over then-No. 4 ranked Reinier de Ridder. The matchup presents a significant risk for Allen, who is defending his spot in the Top 5 against an unranked opponent.
For Shahbazyan, Allen’s well-rounded game presents a challenge he has spent months preparing for.
“He’s a very well-versed opponent, and I’m ready to take it on,” Shahbazyan said. “We’ve trained really hard for it.”
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Training at Xtreme Couture has allowed him to work with elite-level athletes and coaches throughout the buildup.
“We have the middleweight champion [Sean Strickland] in our gym, so getting work with him, being a main training partner with him, I’ve had a lot of high-level training and high-level coaching,” Shahbazyan said.
Much of the attention surrounding the matchup has focused on Allen’s grappling abilities. Shahbazyan believes he’s prepared accordingly and will showcase improvements from earlier in his career.
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“I think my defense is going to be ready for the grappling,” he said. “I have a great grappling coach, great grappling partners, training every day at Xtreme Couture. We’re ready.”
A victory over Allen would instantly push Shahbazyan back into the rankings and position him for even bigger opportunities in one of UFC’s deepest divisions. Allen currently sits among the division’s elite, making this one of the biggest tests Shahbazyan has faced since his early rise in the promotion.
“It adds a lot of motivation,” Shahbazyan said. “Every day in the gym, it’s an extra fire lit inside me to push harder and be more motivated to go in there and show what I’m capable of.”
“Being 28, I think I’m reaching my peak, and it’s going to be dangerous for anyone in front of me.”
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One of the most important lessons he plans to use is the importance of patience. Today, he believes a more collected approach will ultimately make him even more dangerous.
“I was chasing finishes and rushing to get the victory,” he said. “Now I can be a little more composed and calm, and the finishes will come by themselves.”
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“I predict I’m going to win. Whatever it is, I’m going to dominate. I believe in myself, and I’m ready to go Saturday night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.