Edmen Shahbazyan Believes His Moment Has Arrived

The Glendale, California native entered the UFC as one of the sport’s brightest prospects, debuting as a teenager and quickly building a reputation as a devastating finisher. Early victories fueled talk of future title contention, but the road to the top proved far more complicated than many expected.

Now, at 28 years old, Shahbazyan finds himself standing in front of what could be the most important opportunity of his career.

When he steps into the Octagon on Saturday, he’ll face No. 4 ranked Brendan Allen in a middleweight matchup that could dramatically alter the trajectory of his future. Riding a three-fight winning streak, Shahbazyan sees the bout as more than just another fight, but as a chance to show how much he’s evolved through years of experience, adversity and growth.

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“My reaction was yes immediately,” Shahbazyan said of being offered an opponent in the Top 5. “Opportunities like this don’t come often.

“I think this victory could bring a big statement through my career. The division’s pretty open right now. Winning this fight will get me right up there and set a lot of stuff up.”