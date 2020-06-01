Edgar, Usman Visit Colombian Youth Boxing Club

Kamaru Usman can laugh about it now, but in early October, it was no laughing matter as the UFC welterweight champion traveled up that mountain to visit the kids training at Boxeo Para La Vida with former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar and Edgar’s wife, Renee.

“It was the most unsafe thing I've ever seen,” said Usman of the harrowing trip, which started off as a spur of the moment visit during some downtime while the two UFC stars were in Colombia.

“One of my partners in my nutrition company, Iron Army, has ties to Colombia and he's been over there several times and he got hooked up with this boxing club called Boxeo Para La Vida,” said Edgar. “He started helping these kids out, my Iron Army started sponsoring them, and he said let's set up a day to go up there.”

Simple enough. The Edgars then invited Usman, and “The Nigerian Nightmare” was all-in.

“They said, ‘We're going to go and see the boxing club. They don't have much food and things like that, so we're gonna buy them groceries,’ That's something right up my alley. I love working with kids, in general, and working with families and helping out any way that I can. I absolutely love it.”

Then the drive started up a one-lane mountain.