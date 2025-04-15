Edgar Chairez Is Picking Up Momentum

With eight of Edgar Chairez’ 12 pro wins coming by way of submission, it came as a surprise to some that he decided to focus on his hands before he faced CJ Vergara last month. But for the 29-year-old, training in the iconic Arnol’s Gym in Tepito was an experience he’ll never forget.
“It was amazing, but you must remember that I come from Mexicali/Tijuana, where it is also the cradle of boxing,” said Chairez. “Julio Cesar Chavez also trained there, and they have an amazing team, so my boxing is of a good level. It was an honor, and I'll be back.”
Oh yeah, Julio Cesar Chavez, “The Lion of Culiacan” and perhaps the greatest Mexican boxer to ever lace up the gloves. The 62-year-old hall of famer just happened to be Octagonside at Arena CDMX for Chairez’ fight with Vergara. What a perfect opportunity to show off what he picked up in Tepito, right?
“I’d be lying if I said that didn’t go through my mind,” Chairez laughs. “I saw him in the dressing room, and it was very cool. I didn’t greet him because I didn’t want to bother him. But, at that moment, I said to myself that I was going to win this fight with my boxing.”
The end result will read that Chairez scored a victory by submission via face crank on March 29, but make no mistake about it, “Puro Chicali” won the fight with his boxing. Looking sharper than ever, he earned his second UFC win in impressive style, got a Performance of the Night bonus, and he got to do it in front of his home country fans in Mexico.
“It was incredible,” he said. “For me, they’re the best fans in the world. I’ve felt so much support from Mexican fans throughout my career, and the outpouring of support after this win was incredible. I felt like a soccer player at the World Cup.”
Perhaps a turn left or right, and Chairez might have been competing for his country on the pitch, or even holding court as a lawyer, but if you’re wondering, he has no regrets regarding his career path.
“I’m very happy with my decision to leave school and dedicate myself to this sport, though it hasn’t always been easy,” he said. “Now, I’m taking some classes again, but the schedule is much more flexible. Fighting is my biggest priority, but my schedule is more flexible now than when I wasn't with the UFC.”
Happy is the operative word for Chairez these days, and why wouldn’t it be. He’s doing what he loves, he’s seeing the results of his hard work, and he got to pay tribute to his late grandfather after defeating Vergara.
“He was very excited and happy to see me compete in the sport I love, so that was a great motivator for me as an athlete,” Chairez said. “With him in my heart, we fulfilled the dream of getting to the UFC together, and he watched me win in Mexico City from above. I know he is proud.”
He is, and after the biggest win to date, Chairez looks forward. Where? To Guadalajara in September, of course.
“Absolutely,” he said of competing in the UFC’s next event in Mexico. “However, if an opportunity presents itself before then, I’ll be happy to accept it, and then fight again in September. If the opportunities are there for me, I want to take advantage of my youth and health and compete as frequently as I can.”
And deliver another performance to remember.
“I liked this fight (against Vergara), although I feel that I have much more to show in the future,” Chairez said. “I was physically and mentally very focused, plus the Mexican fans put that extra energy in me. The fans and the location also made my victory very big. I hope that this will open the door to another big opportunity in my next fight.”