Edgar Chairez Is Picking Up Momentum

“It was amazing, but you must remember that I come from Mexicali/Tijuana, where it is also the cradle of boxing,” said Chairez. “Julio Cesar Chavez also trained there, and they have an amazing team, so my boxing is of a good level. It was an honor, and I'll be back.”

Oh yeah, Julio Cesar Chavez, “The Lion of Culiacan” and perhaps the greatest Mexican boxer to ever lace up the gloves. The 62-year-old hall of famer just happened to be Octagonside at Arena CDMX for Chairez’ fight with Vergara. What a perfect opportunity to show off what he picked up in Tepito, right?

“I’d be lying if I said that didn’t go through my mind,” Chairez laughs. “I saw him in the dressing room, and it was very cool. I didn’t greet him because I didn’t want to bother him. But, at that moment, I said to myself that I was going to win this fight with my boxing.”

The end result will read that Chairez scored a victory by submission via face crank on March 29, but make no mistake about it, “Puro Chicali” won the fight with his boxing. Looking sharper than ever, he earned his second UFC win in impressive style, got a Performance of the Night bonus, and he got to do it in front of his home country fans in Mexico.