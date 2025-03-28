 Skip to main content
Athletes

Edgar Chairez | From Tepito To The Octagon

'Puro Chicali' Followed The Lead Of Boxing Greats And Trained In Tough Tepito Neighborhood
By Juanma Ibarra, on IG: @Juanmaibarraok • Mar. 28, 2025

Edgar Chairez is ready to return to action against CJ Vergara in Mexico City on March 29. In order to enter the Octagon at his best, “Puro Chicali”decided to hone his fists at Arnol's Gym in the dangerous neighborhood of Tepito.

Tepito's toughness didn't discourage Chairez, but highly motivated him. Edgar felt a strong connection with the humble attitude and daily struggles of his neighbors. He took Tepito's culture like his own while he worked his striking, foot placement and head movement at Arnol's Gym. 

RAÚL ROSAS JR. HAS PLANS FOR 2025

"I am truly happy. I did connect with Tepito's vibe, and the coaches and my gym partners were extremely helpful to hone my boxing skills. I am satisfied and I feel more than prepared to get a W on Saturday" Edgar said.

Despite his loss against Joshua Van in his last outing in Noche UFC, the 29-year-old has fond memories of UFC México. In 2024’s edition, he scored his first victory in the Octagon with a submission of Brazilian Daniel Lacerda.

Edgar Chairez Forged In Tepito | UFC Mexico
Tepito is located north of the Historic Center of Cuauthémoc District and the high crime rate has given it a reputation as a problematic and dangerous area. 

CJ VERGARA CONNECTED ALL THE DOTS

Nevertheless, Tepito also garnered a reputation as a hotbed of boxing champions such as Raúl Macías, Vicente Saldívar, Luis Villanueva and Rubén Olivares.

"Tepito is a tough neighborhood. Here you learn life lessons everyday." Boxing coach Juan 'Moyo' Marín.

Edgar Chairez of Mexico kicks Daniel Lacerda of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
While submissions have been the most important finishing technique in his 11 wins as a professional, this time, “Puro Chicali” promises to make a 100% Mexican statement in the Octagon:

"This Saturday, the boxing will be my stamp. I wanna win like a Mexican, in dominant fashion on my home soil."

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on March 29, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

