Edgar Chairez | From Tepito To The Octagon

Tepito's toughness didn't discourage Chairez, but highly motivated him. Edgar felt a strong connection with the humble attitude and daily struggles of his neighbors. He took Tepito's culture like his own while he worked his striking, foot placement and head movement at Arnol's Gym.

"I am truly happy. I did connect with Tepito's vibe, and the coaches and my gym partners were extremely helpful to hone my boxing skills. I am satisfied and I feel more than prepared to get a W on Saturday" Edgar said.

Despite his loss against Joshua Van in his last outing in Noche UFC, the 29-year-old has fond memories of UFC México. In 2024’s edition, he scored his first victory in the Octagon with a submission of Brazilian Daniel Lacerda.