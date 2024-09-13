Édgar Cháirez Focused On The Task At Hand

Embedded
Fate is a funny thing. Take the case of UFC flyweight Edgar Chairez, who might have been a lawyer at home in Mexicali watching Saturday’s Riyadh Season Noche UFC card instead of participating in it against Joshua Van.
But fate caused him to drop out of law school to become a fighter, a decision that didn’t sit well with his family.
“At first, they urged me not to do it; they weren’t happy,” recalled Chairez. “But, at the same time, they saw my talent, passion and professionalism, so they’ve supported me in all of my choices.”
It turned out this was a good one, as Chairez has battled through some rough spots to make it to the UFC, where he’s fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend on a historic card at Sphere in Las Vegas.
“It’s an honor to get this opportunity,” he said. “I was very hopeful to get on the card when it was announced, so this is a dream come true. Mexican MMA is a force, and this weekend will be an amazing example of that. It’s very exciting and humbling to be booked on this event.”
It almost didn’t happen for the 28-year-old, as his original opponent, Kevin Borjas, was forced to withdraw from the bout. In stepped the flyweight division’s Donald Cerrone, Joshua Van, and Chairez was happy with the replacement, as the Texan brings some more name value to the matchup.
“I was excited,” he said. “I always want to fight the toughest opposition, so I was happy to have Joshua step in as a replacement. He is doing very well in his career, so this is a great opportunity. We are two of the top young fighters in the whole weight class.”
That’s an accurate statement, and there are a lot of top young fighters at 125 pounds these days, making each fight an important one, and one that can put someone on an accelerated path into the title picture. Just look at Australia’s Steve Erceg, who got a shot at champion Alexandre Pantoja in just his fourth UFC fight, as an example. Chairez, whose fourth UFC fight is this weekend, likes where he’s at.
“I think it’s the most exciting division in the UFC,” he said. “The talent level is higher than it’s ever been, and the stakes are very high with each and every fight. I believe I’m two solid wins away from being in the title contender discussion, which is very exciting.”
Chairez gave a good account of himself in his debut in July of 2023 against unbeaten contender Tatsuro Taira before losing a decision, and in his second UFC bout, he appeared on the first Noche UFC card a year ago, getting stuck with a no contest after apparently submitting Daniel Lacerda.
“That obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, but it was still an amazing experience,” said Chairez. “It’s an amazing experience every time you get the opportunity to fight for the UFC, especially on historic fight cards like these. There will be nothing bittersweet about this year.”
The confidence is clear, perhaps because he definitely put his rivalry with Lacerda to bed in February with a submission win that only took him 2:17 to secure, and he hopes to take that momentum into his fight with Van, one he is trying to treat as just another fight.
“It’s difficult, but that is necessary,” he said. “There are many eyes on this event, but you have to focus on the fight itself. If you lose focus on the task at hand, it won’t matter how big of an opportunity this is – in fact it will be worse.”
Chairez laughs, knowing the enormity of the event, but the necessity of sticking to the game plan needed to win the fight. And it’s not like he got away from the hype while training at home, because Mexico is just as excited for Noche UFC 2.0.
“The country is very excited for this event,” he said. “They know how big it is for the sport and the country of Mexico. It’s an honor to be on this event and showcase my skills and passion as a Mexican fighter.”
And he’s glad that fate worked out in his favor, because he also could have been a pro soccer player. But hey, meeting one of his childhood heroes, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, because of his current day job, isn’t a bad replacement.
“It is my favorite sport, and he is my idol,” said Chairez. “I was able to meet him thanks to participating in UFC Mexico. He is the governor of a state that sent me to meet him. It was an honor. I played a lot of soccer growing up; unfortunately, I don’t get to play much anymore.”
That’s understandable. “Puro Chicali” has some fighting to do.
“I just want to fight to the best of my ability and be a great representative of Mexican MMA and of the entire culture,” he said. “I hope to do that Saturday night.”
