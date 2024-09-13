Édgar Cháirez Focused On The Task At Hand

“It’s an honor to get this opportunity,” he said. “I was very hopeful to get on the card when it was announced, so this is a dream come true. Mexican MMA is a force, and this weekend will be an amazing example of that. It’s very exciting and humbling to be booked on this event.”

It almost didn’t happen for the 28-year-old, as his original opponent, Kevin Borjas, was forced to withdraw from the bout. In stepped the flyweight division’s Donald Cerrone, Joshua Van, and Chairez was happy with the replacement, as the Texan brings some more name value to the matchup.

“I was excited,” he said. “I always want to fight the toughest opposition, so I was happy to have Joshua step in as a replacement. He is doing very well in his career, so this is a great opportunity. We are two of the top young fighters in the whole weight class.”

That’s an accurate statement, and there are a lot of top young fighters at 125 pounds these days, making each fight an important one, and one that can put someone on an accelerated path into the title picture. Just look at Australia’s Steve Erceg, who got a shot at champion Alexandre Pantoja in just his fourth UFC fight, as an example. Chairez, whose fourth UFC fight is this weekend, likes where he’s at.