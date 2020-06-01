Eddie Wineland Has Learned To Train Smarter

“Mentally, physically, going through the wars that I fought, I think that plays a huge part in it,” he said. “I don't think that determines the outcome of the fight, but I think that's a big advantage in my court.”

Where Wineland does think it shows up the most is in the gym, where he’s learned that trying to attack the world on a daily basis isn’t the key to being ready on fight night.

“I've been in the game for a long time and I've done the daily grinders of training as hard as you can every day,” he said. “And as you get older, you kind of realize you can't do that. One big thing that I've been doing is training smarter, and I'll be honest, at 35 years old, I jumped on board when everybody was doing the 10-year challenge from 2010 to 2020 (Laughs), and if you pull up my picture from 2010 in the UFC to 2020 from my last fight, look at the difference in my body and my body composition. Physically, I'm in much better shape at 35 than I was at 25.”

He may be better everywhere at 35, if his last fight against Grigorii Popov was any indication. On that June night in Chicago last year, Wineland looked as sharp as he ever has in defeating the highly-touted Popov via second-round TKO, and as he attempts to upset the rising star who brought “The Sugar Show” to the UFC, he hopes it’s the start of something where we will see him more than once a year.

“I would love to fight a minimum of two times this year,” Wineland, a married father of two sons who is also a full-time firefighter. “But the last few years, unfortunately that's not what I got to do. I've got two little boys, I've got a family, stuff going on around the house and I've got a career, so unfortunately life happens sometimes. I would love to fight three or four times a year, but with life happening and minute injuries keeping me held out, unfortunately it's been a once a year thing. But I'd love to get two or three fights a year.”