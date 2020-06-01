Ed Herman’s "Short Fuse" Used For Motivation On TUF

It was beginning to anger the fighter known as “Short Fuse,” as both his favorite fighter and opposing coach Ken Shamrock were passing him up. And when he was picked for Team Shamrock with the 12th overall pick, Herman made a conscious effort to not only win the show but rub Ortiz’ face in it every step of the way.

“He had a really good coaching staff,” Herman said. “I wanted to learn from guys like Saul Soliz and Dean Lister and Tito. I kind of got ripped off.”

As Team Ortiz continued winning fights, Tito retained control of each and every fight and toyed with Herman with every pick. Making sure to proudly tell the cameras he would choose Herman to fight last, he also admitted he wished he had picked him but that didn’t stop the mental warfare.

Week in and week out, Herman told everybody in the house he was itching to fight and telling America he was the best fighter in the house. Once claiming to have more fight experience than Tito, Herman finally got his chance to prove himself on episode eight when he entered the Octagon against Danny Abbadi.

Known primarily as Matt Hamill’s closest friend, not much was known about Abbadi’s specialty, but with how much Tito rattled Herman’s cage, it wasn’t going to matter. Herman stopped Abbadi in the first round by armbar and set his sights on even more of a statement in the semifinals.