Ed Herman Loves Competing At The Highest Level

No one is more aware of that fate than Ed Herman. Herman has been in the position twice before but not since 2008. Last spring that changed.

After dropping a third consecutive fight Herman found himself in danger. It was the first time in his 14-year UFC career that he’d dropped three in a row. So, when he entered his bout against Patrick Cummins in May of 2019, he knew what was at stake.

“If I would have lost that fight, I probably would have hung it up,” Herman told UFC.com. “No point in doing this if I can’t compete at a high level. I’m not going to be that guy.”

Herman’s experience in the Octagon triumphed. He entered that fight with a mindset where he was prepared to face the potential consequences. It was that level-headedness that led Herman to a victory, and then another several months later.