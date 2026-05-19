EA Sports UFC 6 Reveals Major Changes To Fighter Likeness, Gameplay Physics And Presentation

Starting with fighter likeness, EA Sports and Frostbite have updated all textures including skin tones, skin and eye shaders and increased point count per strand of hair all using its Sapien Scaling technology.

In-game, fighters will appear closer to their real-life counterparts than ever thanks to signature striking and movement animations powered by markerless motion capture technology.

To support this, EA Sports analyzes fighters during in-house motion capture sessions and in venue at major UFC events, where dedicated teams scan and record athletes to capture their real-life tendencies for the game.