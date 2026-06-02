EA Sports UFC 6 Reveals Career Mode Overhaul, New Modes And Ongoing Content Updates

Leading the changes is a completely refocused Career Mode, now officially rebranded as UFC Career Mode. The new structure gives players more control over their journey while offering a faster path to the UFC, allowing them to compete against their favorite fighters sooner instead of spending extended time in regional promotions.

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EA Sports rebuilt the career hub from the ground up with updated systems centered around fitness, fighter preparation and decision making. Hype and fitness will now directly impact player choices throughout their career.

A new feature called “Learn A Move” also makes it easier to add techniques and strike variants to your fighter’s arsenal. Players can preview these moves before deciding whether to learn them.