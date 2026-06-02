EA Sports UFC 6 Reveals Career Mode Overhaul, New Modes And Ongoing Content Updates

EA Sports UFC 6 is introducing major updates to its game modes and live service, including a revamped UFC Career Mode, two brand new modes and expanded monthly content updates aimed at keeping players connected to the sport year-round.
Leading the changes is a completely refocused Career Mode, now officially rebranded as UFC Career Mode. The new structure gives players more control over their journey while offering a faster path to the UFC, allowing them to compete against their favorite fighters sooner instead of spending extended time in regional promotions.
MORE: UFC 6 Makes Major Changes To Fighter Likeness, Gameplay Physics & Presentation
EA Sports rebuilt the career hub from the ground up with updated systems centered around fitness, fighter preparation and decision making. Hype and fitness will now directly impact player choices throughout their career.
A new feature called “Learn A Move” also makes it easier to add techniques and strike variants to your fighter’s arsenal. Players can preview these moves before deciding whether to learn them.
UFC 6 also introduces a redesigned fitness hub focused on fighter conditioning and physical shape. With these new features, EA Sports aims to make every player decision feel more meaningful throughout the UFC Career Mode experience.
The game’s dialogue system has also expanded from 40 bespoke narrative events to more than 150. UFC 6 also features 10 times more dialogue trees than UFC 5.
EA Sports says these choices are designed to make the experience feel more authentic and can either benefit or negatively impact a player’s career depending on their decision making. This includes choices tied to training, fan engagement and social media presence.
UFC 6 is also introducing two new modes, starting with The Legacy, a story-driven prologue focused on telling a more personal story inside and outside the Octagon.
Players take control of a created fighter who’s a decorated college wrestler working through the regional scene. After joining a new MMA gym, your fighter shares the spotlight with another rising prospect, eventually building a rivalry over time. The mode introduces an all-new cast of characters, new onboarding systems and a cinematic presentation designed to transition players into the full UFC Career Mode experience.
The Legacy also features new social media and commentary systems along with unique fight locations, including one sequence that takes place inside a nightclub.
The next mode is Hall Of Legends, which focuses on celebrating fighter history and legacy through interactive experiences.
Players explore fighter-specific halls in third person using their own created fighter while learning about some of UFC’s biggest stars through a blend of real footage and in-game recreations. The mode will feature stories centered around UFC stars Max Holloway, Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili.
Each Hall Of Legends experience contains multiple interactive elements and three playable fights tied to each featured athlete. Completing fight objectives can earn players rewards including authentic fighter skins based on the moments being recreated.
The mode also features seamless transitions between real fight footage and gameplay recreations as players step directly into iconic moments from UFC history.
“With UFC 6, we are strengthening players connection to fighters and sport by delivering transformative improvements to UFC Career Mode, The Legacy, our brand new narrative prologue, and Hall Of Legends, a brand new game mode to give players the reason why they should care about fighters,” said Marco Fiore, Associate Producer for UFC 6.
Outside of its core modes, UFC 6 will continue expanding through ongoing live service updates tied to UFC fight weeks. EA Sports confirmed the game will receive roster updates, new fighter skins and legend drops monthly.
Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of UFC 6 includes seven days of early access starting on June 12 along with an Iconic Moments Bundle, an Expansion Pass featuring two future expansions with new modes, a Fighter Pass containing eight UFC legends from different eras and a VIP Pass with additional skins, cosmetics and rewards across the game.
Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will also receive a Rivalry Bundle centered around Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya.
EA Sports UFC 6 launches June 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Ultimate Edition grants early access starting June 12. All pre-order editions and information can be found here.