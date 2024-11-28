EA Sports UFC 5 Launches New Ultimate 90s Alter Egos

Next up is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, known for his outgoing personality and colorful style. In this Ultimate 90s update, O’Malley’s Alter Ego doesn’t disappoint. Sporting a vibrant “Suga” tank top and pink karate pants with his hair dyed to match his tattoos, O’Malley’s colorful persona has been brought to life with some 90s flair.

Rounding out the Ultimate 90s Alter Ego update is Valentina Shevchenko, whose look takes inspiration from her early martial arts journey, specifically her Taekwondo background. She is outfitted in a traditional Gi, a nod to her disciplined journey in combat sports. Shevchenko began training at just five years old, and her 90s Alter Ego reflects her long-standing dedication to mastering her craft. This reimagining pays respect to her journey from a young martial arts prodigy to a seasoned UFC fighter.

The Ultimate 90s update for EA SPORTS UFC 5 celebrates the legacy of these modern UFC icons by blending their individual traits with old school designs. Fans can look forward to a playful, nostalgic experience as they explore this creative “What If?” scenario, seeing their favorite fighters through the lens of 90s UFC. Start up the console and play this new update now during your holiday season with EA SPORTS UFC 5.