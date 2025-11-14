EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | UFC 322

Middleweight legend Dan Henderson is up next, returning with his UFC 100 Alter Ego. Henderson delivered one of MMA’s most unforgettable highlight-reel moments, landing the iconic H-Bomb on rival Michael Bisping. Even amidst the chaos, Hendo’s precision and power reminded fans why he’s considered one of the sport’s all-time greats.

One of the true GOATs of MMA, Amanda Nunes, rounds out the collection with her UFC 232 Alter Ego – spotlighting her legendary title fight against Cris Cyborg, where The Lioness became the first woman to defeat Cyborg in the Octagon with a stunning first-round knockout. The victory solidified her legacy as one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history and also highlighted her precise striking and devastating power. Fans can now step into the Octagon as the featherweight icon and recreate one of the most historic moments in women’s MMA.

Rounding out the update, rising middleweight Roman Kopylov makes his UFC 5 debut ahead of his matchup against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 322. Kopylov is looking to prove himself in one of MMA’s most competitive divisions and reenter the rankings to continue climbing the ladder.