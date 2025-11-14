EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | UFC 322

All Action Alter Egos & Roman Kopylov – Now Available!
Nov. 15, 2025
Ahead of UFC 322, EA SPORTS UFC 5 is dropping an exciting new content update celebrating some of the sport’s most action-packed fighters and introducing a rising contender looking to showcase his dominance in the Octagon.
One of the most feared welterweights in UFC history, “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler, makes his return to UFC 5 with his UFC 40 Alter Ego. The UFC Hall-of-Famer first made waves with a quick victory over Tiki Ghosn, showcasing the relentless striking that would define his career. Fans can now step into the Octagon and experience Lawler’s legendary ferocity for themselves with this all-new throwback Alter Ego.
Dan Hookeralso joins the latest update, bringing his all-action style to UFC 5. The Hangman’s UFC 305 bout against Mateusz Gamrot saw him in a back-and-forth battle, ending in a split-decision victory and Fight of the Night honors. This iconic moment in Hooker’s career cemented his status as a fearless and versatile fighter, and can now be relived through his UFC 305 Alter Ego.
Middleweight legend Dan Hendersonis up next, returning with his UFC 100 Alter Ego. Henderson delivered one of MMA’s most unforgettable highlight-reel moments, landing the iconic H-Bomb on rival Michael Bisping. Even amidst the chaos, Hendo’s precision and power reminded fans why he’s considered one of the sport’s all-time greats.
One of the true GOATs of MMA, Amanda Nunes, rounds out the collection with her UFC 232 Alter Ego – spotlighting her legendary title fight against Cris Cyborg, where The Lioness became the first woman to defeat Cyborg in the Octagon with a stunning first-round knockout. The victory solidified her legacy as one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history and also highlighted her precise striking and devastating power. Fans can now step into the Octagon as the featherweight icon and recreate one of the most historic moments in women’s MMA.
Rounding out the update, rising middleweight Roman Kopylov makes his UFC 5 debut ahead of his matchup against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 322. Kopylov is looking to prove himself in one of MMA’s most competitive divisions and reenter the rankings to continue climbing the ladder.
Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the sport, the latest UFC 5 update offers something for everyone. Fire up EA SPORTS UFC 5 now to see these incredible fighters in action!
